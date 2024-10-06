EOS (EOS) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $40.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000773 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001040 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.