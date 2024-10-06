Venom (VENOM) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Venom has a market cap of $148.70 million and $1.61 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,617,772 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,436,832.97 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08262497 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,310,654.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

