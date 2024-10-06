Aerodrome Finance Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $196.03 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00254656 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 642,918,440.3980305 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.15422033 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $13,600,705.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.