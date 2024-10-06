Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,463.55 or 0.03972495 BTC on exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $552.06 million and approximately $30,979.19 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,090 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,090.06239366. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,459.84633225 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,463.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

