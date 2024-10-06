Verge Price Down 10% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00517848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00231434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

