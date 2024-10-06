pufETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $369.05 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $2,479.39 or 0.03881305 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $369.05 million and $3.66 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00254656 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,430.36318638 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,878,725.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

