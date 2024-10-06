Destra Network (DSYNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.09 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Destra Network has a total market cap of $162.09 million and approximately $704,420.64 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Destra Network

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,462,633.6874889 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.17011881 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $695,950.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

