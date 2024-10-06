Moonbeam Price Down 9% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $152.35 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,048,673 coins and its circulating supply is 904,776,584 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

