JUNO Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. JUNO has a market cap of $7.89 million and $13,168.37 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

