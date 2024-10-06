Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $159.33 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000832 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.