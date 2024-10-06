First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $2.75 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,616,335,583 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,616,335,583.37. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99894223 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $2,181,656,987.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars.

