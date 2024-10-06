Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $4.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00042856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

