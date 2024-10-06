NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.71 or 0.99937434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00057406 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

