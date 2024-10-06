Qtum (QTUM) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $261.32 million and $24.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00003886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.30 or 0.03899665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00042856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,346,314 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

