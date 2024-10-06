QUASA Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $160,432.50 and approximately $1,057.95 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.71 or 0.99937434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194093 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,153.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

