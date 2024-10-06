Ankr 1-Day Volume Tops $6.14 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ankr has a total market cap of $278.18 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.71 or 0.99937434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00057406 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02660863 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $6,342,193.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

