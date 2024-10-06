Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00006032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.61 million and approximately $9,806.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.71 or 0.99937434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.77974098 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,096.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.