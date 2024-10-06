KickToken (KICK) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.18 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01281625 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

