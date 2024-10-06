WINkLink Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $85.49 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008348 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,567,137.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

