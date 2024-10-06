Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.98 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $65.52 million and $3.98 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.71 or 0.99937434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

