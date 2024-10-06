ONUS (ONUS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $372,819.73

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $59.49 million and approximately $372,819.73 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.61428548 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $423,892.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

