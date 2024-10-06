Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.59 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and $1.14 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00252669 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,782,340 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,745,383 with 501,960,837 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33761675 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $963,402.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.