HI Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $215,235.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.71 or 0.99937434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047164 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,527.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.