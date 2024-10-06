Dymension (DYM) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dymension (DYM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Dymension has a market cap of $327.40 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,341,234 coins and its circulating supply is 207,602,514 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

