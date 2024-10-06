dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $3,533.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00106215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99454277 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $926.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.