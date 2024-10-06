Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $70.76 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Conflux has a total market cap of $826.89 million and approximately $70.76 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,808.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.00515506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00232648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00074146 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,050,719,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,720,309 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,050,429,081.18 with 4,525,429,069.33 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17547781 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $39,755,443.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

