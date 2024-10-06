LayerZero (ZRO) Price Hits $4.33

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00006787 BTC on popular exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $476.38 million and approximately $49.44 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00252916 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.10039349 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $49,567,768.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

