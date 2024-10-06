Qubic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $226.99 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Qubic has a total market cap of $226.99 million and $899,141.53 worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 116,181,611,584,350 coins and its circulating supply is 113,918,211,990,269 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000191 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,267,921.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

