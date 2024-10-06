Mdex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,292.56 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $14.23 million and $58,292.56 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

