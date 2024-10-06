Moon Tropica Price Tops $13.35 (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.35 or 0.00021971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $32.65 million and approximately $72,334.05 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00252927 BTC.
Moon Tropica Token Profile
Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.
Moon Tropica Token Trading
