Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $237,919.61 and approximately $928.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,332.08 or 0.99513295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

