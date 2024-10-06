Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.76 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Prom has a market cap of $98.76 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00008503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15227374 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $938,473.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

