Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $63,641.83 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $63,641.83 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,257.82 billion and $15.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00514005 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00031594 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00074034 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,764,062 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.