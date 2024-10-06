Tangible Trading 115.6% Higher Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Tangible has a market cap of $57.61 million and $1,504.30 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.07207041 USD and is up 19.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $842.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

