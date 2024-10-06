Ethereum Price Reaches $2,487.77 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $299.47 billion and $9.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,487.77 or 0.03909010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00042601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,376,506 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.