XYO (XYO) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $86.03 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,332.08 or 0.99513295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

