Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 3,953 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $58,227.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,971.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Up 1.6 %

Semrush stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 445,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 13.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Semrush by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

