Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $65,905.45 and approximately $216,078.94 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smart Block Chain City alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00252927 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,010,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a blockchain initiative tailored for smart cities, encompassing the Smart Wall Pad application to control IoT devices, manage residential complex services, and engage in local community and commerce. In its ecosystem, SBCC enables governance participation for token holders with voting rights based on their SBCC holdings. It rewards users with SBCC tokens for active involvement in the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and app usage. SBCC tokens also serve as the primary payment method for platform transactions. Additionally, a De-Fi staking service is available, allowing users to earn interest on their SBCC tokens, thus embedding the token deeply into the platform’s varied features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smart Block Chain City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart Block Chain City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.