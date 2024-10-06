Sleepless AI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.56 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $54.67 million and $12.56 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

