Bitcoin SV Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.18 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $46.72 or 0.00074373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $923.50 million and $24.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,819.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00516505 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00031236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,766,472 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

