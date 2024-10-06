SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.63

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $766.86 million and approximately $222,305.76 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.44 or 1.00244038 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00057193 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60852894 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $282,955.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

