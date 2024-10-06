Multibit Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $28.38 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Multibit token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and $3.64 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02823792 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,043,810.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

