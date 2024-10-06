WhiteCoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $266,032.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00107018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011312 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

