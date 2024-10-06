Arbitrum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $128.33 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.54993008 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1012 active market(s) with $122,511,844.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

