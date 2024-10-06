Jupiter (JUP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $39.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00253579 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.76390727 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $34,730,061.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

