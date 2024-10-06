Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.75 million and approximately $751,021.28 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000826 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

