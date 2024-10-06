Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00119.
OI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OIBRQ remained flat at $4.01 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734. OI has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
OI Company Profile
