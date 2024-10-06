Toncoin (TON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $165.51 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00008453 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.13 billion and approximately $165.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,804.53 or 0.99976796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,682,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,640,506.97115 with 2,535,301,602.5660753 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.19210737 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 571 active market(s) with $147,134,219.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

