Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.43 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $25.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00042866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.59345 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05264305 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $26,241,807.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

