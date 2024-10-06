Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $315.92 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $315.92 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002104 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,501,103,454,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,501,104,391,968 with 153,575,415,016,824,160 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $9,890,595.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.